Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Eos Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.33. 804,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,238. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

