Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,276,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,151 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.14. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

