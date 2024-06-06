Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 876,805 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876,805 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $61,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

