Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 47,602 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,602 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $69,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,708,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

