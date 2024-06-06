Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 36,165 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $77,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,283,000 after buying an additional 308,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.74. 2,882,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,753. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0959 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

