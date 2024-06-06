Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 27,953 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 2.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,782. The company has a market cap of $646.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

