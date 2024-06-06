Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 262 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.27. 2,722,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.