Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 22,942 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $37,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.98. 1,317,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.