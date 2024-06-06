Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 13,093 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $49,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 732,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,188. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

