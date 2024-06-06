Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $137,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,451,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000.

BND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.31. 3,381,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194,481. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

