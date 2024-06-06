Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 549,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,964 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

