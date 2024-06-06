Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,399.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,342. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $787.51 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $648.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,334.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,226.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.