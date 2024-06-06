Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 72,932 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,932 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

VONG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,116. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $90.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

