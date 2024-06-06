Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $267.89. 1,858,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

