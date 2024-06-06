Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $40.85 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock worth $559,670,202 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.12. 14,957,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,476,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $540.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $67.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.