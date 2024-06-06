Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $31.82 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. 3,108,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.53.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

