Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $26.62 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,015,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. 660,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

