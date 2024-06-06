Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $20.88 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 305,403 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

