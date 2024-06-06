Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $20.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $20,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,780. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

