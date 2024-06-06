Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $371.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average of $386.23.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

