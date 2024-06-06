Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,992 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

