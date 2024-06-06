Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $16.89 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSUS. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,583 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

