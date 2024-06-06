Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $16.05 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,616. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

