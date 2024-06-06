Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $84,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,302. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $245.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average is $228.32. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

