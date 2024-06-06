Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,327,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,545,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 2,219,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,178. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

