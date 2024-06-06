Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 11,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $28,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.97. The company had a trading volume of 277,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,217. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $122.97.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

