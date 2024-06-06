Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 167632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market cap of C$49.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

