Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 60,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 106,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Centogene Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Centogene

(Get Free Report)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical solutions and diagnostic tests in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.