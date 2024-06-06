Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 741,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,289,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,604.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132,033 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Celestica by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $19,287,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 230,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

