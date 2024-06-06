CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director International L.P. Advent Sells 41,622,992 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 57.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 392,966 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.