Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

