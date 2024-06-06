Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.64. 21,618,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 30,789,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.