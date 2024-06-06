Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,661 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

CSL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.50. 258,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.41. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $224.92 and a 1-year high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.