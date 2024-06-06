CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.62

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 181709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,878 shares of company stock worth $1,551,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 358.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

