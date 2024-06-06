Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 62-79 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

