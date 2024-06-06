Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,719,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of HF Sinclair worth $595,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 9.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in HF Sinclair by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 131,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,019. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.