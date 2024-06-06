Capital World Investors Takes $697.28 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,347,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,276,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.94% of Onsemi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 524,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,903. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

