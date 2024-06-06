Capital World Investors Sells 7,878,571 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,562,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,878,571 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.8% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.06% of Philip Morris International worth $10,307,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 358,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.