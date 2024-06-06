Capital World Investors Sells 761,402 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,314,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 761,402 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 12.07% of RingCentral worth $384,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock worth $1,266,432. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,305. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

