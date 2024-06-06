Capital World Investors Sells 3,465,710 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,465,710 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.90% of TE Connectivity worth $3,451,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 364,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TEL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 61,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,375. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

