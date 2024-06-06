Capital World Investors Sells 338,342 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,342 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.95% of Moderna worth $360,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Moderna by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $156.17. 1,186,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.02.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,636,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,636,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock worth $23,868,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

