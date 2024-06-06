Capital World Investors Sells 28,156 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,156 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $344,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

