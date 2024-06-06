Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,626,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 8.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,318,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,773. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.