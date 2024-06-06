Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.96% of Ceridian HCM worth $519,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,183,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,997,000 after buying an additional 914,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 741,499 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,995,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,119,000 after buying an additional 514,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,539,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.