Capital World Investors Has $552.49 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 539,498 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.13% of Exact Sciences worth $552,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $120,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 659,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 313,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.