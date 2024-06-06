Capital World Investors Has $492.74 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490,157 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $492,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $7.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.01. 652,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average is $202.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

