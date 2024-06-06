Capital World Investors Has $479.94 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 161,605 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.17% of Insulet worth $479,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Insulet Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PODD traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.44. The stock had a trading volume of 234,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $298.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

