Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,982,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 2,008.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 187,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

