Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $3,129,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $790,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $9.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,353.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,163. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $794.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,271.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,144.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

