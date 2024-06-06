Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,949,631 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949,631 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.89% of Airbnb worth $1,668,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.36. 312,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,731. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,613 shares of company stock valued at $46,961,852. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

